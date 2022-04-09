Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

