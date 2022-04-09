Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

