Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.