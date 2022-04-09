Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

