Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.39. Chubb posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Chubb stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.