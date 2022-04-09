Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of CHT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

