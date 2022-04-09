Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of CHT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
