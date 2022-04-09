Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $59,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.12. 333,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,661. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

