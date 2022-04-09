Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.