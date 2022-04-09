Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CTRN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,943. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 157,031 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

