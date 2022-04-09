Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,469 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

