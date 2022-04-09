Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CIA opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Citizens has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

