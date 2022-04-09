Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down to $66.11

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.11, but opened at $60.92. Clearfield shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,037 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The stock has a market cap of $830.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

