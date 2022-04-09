Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down to $66.11

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.11, but opened at $60.92. Clearfield shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,037 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.
The stock has a market cap of $830.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
