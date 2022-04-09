Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $5,743,905.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

Shares of NET opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

