Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.45. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 69,614 shares trading hands.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.