Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.73

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.73 and traded as high as C$107.02. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$106.76, with a volume of 66,218 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$103.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.67.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

