Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $80.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.