Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

