Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

