Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.87. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 20,309 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$86.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

