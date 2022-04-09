Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.