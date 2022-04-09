Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0043

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $590,359.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,541.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00767330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00203566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021422 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

