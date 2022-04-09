Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,205,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

