Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 46.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

