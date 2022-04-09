Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 23,175 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.