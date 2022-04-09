Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,028 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $37.53.

