Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

