Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $57.71.

