Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

