Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,171 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

SNAP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

