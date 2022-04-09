Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,140 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

