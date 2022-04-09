Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.17. 119,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

