Comparing Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) and Its Rivals

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Werewolf Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -57.14% -31.36% Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

69.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -$49.98 million -0.07 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Werewolf Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Werewolf Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors 6000 20506 42906 854 2.55

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 345.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.89%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients. The company's lead product candidates include WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. It also develops WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.