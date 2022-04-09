Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Concentrix worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $214,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNXC stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

