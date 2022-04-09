Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$73.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

