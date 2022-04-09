Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$73.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

About Conifex Timber (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.