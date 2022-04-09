ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $118.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE COP opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

