Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $295.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.42.

STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

