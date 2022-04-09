Constellation Hits One Day Volume of $799,450.00 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $195.16 million and approximately $799,450.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

