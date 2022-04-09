Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.