ContentBox 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $446,214.31 and approximately $9.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011423 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00238294 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

