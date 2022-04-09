Contrasting Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Earthworks Entertainment and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.73%.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos 5.31% 14.89% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos $388.51 million 0.85 $20.62 million $0.66 16.86

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

