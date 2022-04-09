Contrasting Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hippo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hippo and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alleghany 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 148.15%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $843.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Alleghany.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98% Alleghany 8.62% 6.90% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 11.74 -$371.40 million N/A N/A Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.96 $1.03 billion $74.53 11.38

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alleghany beats Hippo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.