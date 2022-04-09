Contrasting Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -49.87% -14.72% Information Services Group 5.59% 18.42% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.32 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $277.83 million 1.15 $15.53 million $0.31 21.39

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.19%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Summary

Information Services Group beats AgileThought on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

