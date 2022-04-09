Contrasting Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Joby Aviation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.40%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.