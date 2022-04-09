Contrasting Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simon Property Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 8.19 $2.25 billion $6.84 18.64 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 11 0 2.65 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $159.41, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 43.97% 58.02% 6.26% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simon Property Group beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

