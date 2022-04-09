Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $862.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $833.12 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Copart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.64. 1,243,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,205. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.