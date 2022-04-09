Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.76. 2,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.99.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

