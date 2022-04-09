Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Corteva stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

