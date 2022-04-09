Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $79.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 8.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

