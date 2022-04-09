Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.10 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

