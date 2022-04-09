Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $359.60 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

